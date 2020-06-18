Locust swarms attack crops in MP’s Sheopur, Gujarat’s Banaskantha district – watch video

The agriculture officer was quoted as saying that earlier too the locusts had invaded in small groups and the department had sprayed pesticides to control them. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

Swarms of locusts were spotted in parts of Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district and Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, reports stated on Thursday.

ANI reported that swarms of locusts attacked several villages in MP’s Sheopur district. The ANI report quoted Deputy Director of MP District Agriculture Department as saying that a team has been constituted that goes to provides solutions to farmers to tackle the situation whenever they receive reports of such locust swarms in the area.

Elsewhere, in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, officials reported that swarms of locusts were flying in from Pakistan side.

Agriculture officer Pramod Patel told PTI that small swarms of locusts flew into four villages of Suigam tehsil in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, which lies close to the border with Pakistan.

The locusts flew in from the Pakistan side and some diverted from Rapar and Bhachau tehsils of Gujarat’s Kutch district, he added.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Swarms of locusts attack several villages in Sheopur district. Deputy Director of Dist Agriculture Dept says, “A team has been constituted, wherever such locust attacks are reported the team goes & provides solutions to farmers to tackle the situation”. pic.twitter.com/48Nf5nH6wM — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

The agriculture officer was quoted as saying that earlier too the locusts had invaded in small groups and the department had sprayed pesticides to control them. The locust swarm has been brought under control now, PTI reported.

Late last year, swarms of locusts coming from Pakistan ravaged crops over 25,000 hectares in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Kutch and Mehsana in Gujarat.