Lockdown wedding: Marriage party stuck in Bihar’s Begusarai for 45 days, bride’s family runs out of ration

Representational pic.

Lockdown news: A wedding party hailing Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has been stuck in Begusarai for the last 45 days due to the nationwide lockdown induced by the coronavirus outbreak. With all transport services suspended, the groom’s family and relatives have no option but to stay put at the house of the bride because of the lockdown.

The marriage procession hailing from Kareem Nagar village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur left for Khushbu Khatoon’s residence in Bihar on March 21. However, the day the marriage procession was scheduled to return with the bride, the Prime Minister announced the Janata Curfew which was followed by the nationwide lockdown. The lockdown has been extended twice since then.

Khushbu’s family hoped the lockdown will come to an end on April 14 but suffered a setback when the government announced to extended it till May 3 and later till May 17.

The bride’s family hosted them for a few days but when their ration went out of stock, locals in the village came to their rescue. Later, local representatives from Begusarai have come forward and provided ration to the baraatis and the bride’s family as well. Reports suggest that cash from both sides has also been exhausted.

As many as 11 members of the marriage party including the groom Imtiyaz are still stuck in Begusarai with a very thin chance of government allowing transport services immediately. The groom’s family said that they had no clue about the hardships they were to face due to the lockdown. They said that the lockdown has left them with no option but to stay at the bride’s home.

In a similar incident, a wedding party from Ghaziabad us still in Bihar’s Mathia village in East Champaran district due to the lockdown. The wedding took place on March 20 and since then the party is staying the bride’s home.

The third phase of the lockdown will end on May 17 with a little chance of relaxation in the public transport. The virus has infected over 56,000 in the country and killed 1,895.