Lockdown shocker! Beneath sacks of onions and potatoes, 5353 litres of liquor seized in Bihar

Published: April 14, 2020 2:29:13 PM

Consumption, manufacture, storage, trade, transportation and sale of liquor are banned in the state under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

The Bihar Police has seized 596 cartons of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), worth several lakhs of rupees, in Darbhanga district and arrested two persons in this connection, an officer said on Tuesday. Consumption, manufacture, storage, trade, transportation and sale of liquor are banned in the state under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

A total of 596 cartons containing 5,353 litres of IMFL was seized from a truck bearing West Bengal registration number during a vehicle checking drive on the National Highway 57 on Monday night and the occupants were arrested, Simri police station SHO Hari Kishore Yadav said.

The cartons were concealed beneath sacks of onions and potatoes, he said, adding that the arrested persons hail from North Dinajpur district of West Bengal and Karimganj district of Assam. The estimated cost of the seized liquor is around Rs 5 lakh, sources said.

