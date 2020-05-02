Lockdown relaxation: Special trains ferry stranded migrants, students

To ensure safety, passengers would be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel.

Close to 23 lakh stranded migrant workers’ can now also avail designated trains to travel back to their native places, in addition to buses made available earlier. On April 29, the Centre had allowed the inter-state movement of the stranded migrant workers with some conditions.

Shramik Special trains have already started plying to transport these workers back to their respective states and thousands of workers have already boarded such trains in Telangana and Kerala. Plans were there to run six such trains on day one. Pilgrims, tourists and students stranded at different places due to lockdown are also allowed to board such trains with some riders.

“These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned state governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The railways and state governments shall appoint senior officials as nodal officers for coordination and smooth operation of these Shramik Specials,” the Railways said in a statement on Friday. Earlier in the ministry of home affairs allowed Railways to operate trains for the easier movement of the stranded people.

To ensure safety, passengers would be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel. Sending state governments will have to bring these persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated railway station in sanitised buses following social distancing norms and other precautions.

“It will be mandatory for every passenger to wear face cover. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station,” the Railways said. On longer routes, the Railways will provide a meal enroute during the journey.

On arrival at the destination, passengers would be received by the state government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary and further travel from the railway station.