Lockdown relaxation: Let inter-state trucks move freely without passes, MHA tells states

Amid reports that inter-state movement of trucks is still not smooth due to local authorities insisting on separate passes other than national permit licences, the Union ministry on Thursday wrote to the state governments, asking them to ensure this practice is stopped forthwith and the ministry’s April 15 guidelines in this regard are truly complied with.

“This is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period,” Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla reiterated in a letter to state chief secretaries. Earlier, the ministry had written thrice to states – on April 3, 12 and 15 – asking them not to seek separate passes for trucks and goods carriers including empty trucks.

“All states and UTs shall ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed of the above instructions, so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level, and movement of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks, is allowed without any hindrance,” Bhalla wrote.

As many as 3.6 lakh national-permit trucks plied on Indian roads on Thursday, up from 1.5 lakh on April 20 and 1.2 lakh on April 12, in what indicates a gradual improvement in inter-state commerce. However, it would be a long road ahead before the plying rate returns to over 10 lakh vehicles or 70% of the NP-registered that prevailed before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The MHA clarification today, confirms AITWA inputs that down the line truck movement isn’t very smooth in many states,” All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) joint secretary Abhishek Gupta told FE.

AITWA is supporting the MHA order which has helped many truckers to return to trucks and also move with other trucks. “We are hopeful the MHA orders will help our truck drivers resume duty to increase the movement level from present 24%,” Gupta said.

The government had earlier directed the food industry to scale up production to avoid any supply-side shocks and shortages.