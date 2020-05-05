Lockdown relaxation: Andhra Pradesh govt hikes liquor prices by another 50% day after imposing 25% increase

Sources said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that 15 per cent of the retail liquor shops be closed down by this month end.
The Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced prices of liquor by another 50 per cent on Tuesday, only a day after imposing a 25 per cent hike as shops were reopened in relaxation of the ongoing lockdown.
Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the abnormal increase in liquor rates was to ‘discourage’ people from consumption and safeguard health.
- Coronavirus: Part of Shastri Bhavan floor sealed after Law ministry official tests COVID-19 positive
- Uttar Pradesh: Controversial MLA Aman Mani Tripathi uses CM Adityanath's name to travel to Badrinath, booked for violating lockdown
- Lockdown: Thousands of migrant workers stranded in western Madhya Pradesh
The enhanced rates would come into force with immediate effect, he said.
The state government also decided to open liquor outlets from 12 noon, instead of 11 am, till 7 pm. Sources said the fresh hike (50 per cent) in rates could fetch an additional revenue of Rs 9,000 crore per annum to the cash-starved state government.
The entire liquor business in AP is controlled by the state government through its own retail outlets, numbering 3,468.
Sources said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that 15 per cent of the retail liquor shops be closed down by this month end.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.