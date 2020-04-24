Lockdown politics: BJP says Prashant Kishor travelled to Kolkata in cargo plane to meet Mamata Banerjee; he denies claim

BJP has alleged that Prashant Kishor violated lockdown as he travelled to Kolkata in cargo plane to meet Mamata Banerjee . File pic

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor of violating the lockdown by travelling to Kolkata, a charge refuted by the latter. Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that Kishor travelled to Kolkata from Patna secretly in a cargo plane at the instance of his current benefactor and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Noting that Kishor is neither a government official nor a crew member of any air carrier nor a medical personnel, Anand questioned who allowed permission to him to travel to Kolkata. “Why must this travel not be considered illegal in view of the lockdown?” the BJP leader asked.

“We demand that the documents which have facilitated his travel, secretly in a cargo plane dodging the lockdown, be made public. Else we would put pressure on the Airport Authority of India and the Civil Aviation Ministry to order an inquiry into the episode,” Anand added, alleging that Mamata Banerjee, who has failed to tackle the coronavirus crisis, had summoned Kishor for an image makeover.

JD(U) leader Ajay Alok too slammed the poll strategist for violating the lockdown and travelling to Kolkata. “During the pandemic people are seeking masks, sanitizers, ventilators and other equipment alongside doctors and nurses. Didi (the Bengali word for elder sister which Banerjee’s supporters and detractors use to address her) ordered such a heavy duty cargo item,” Alok said.

Refuting the charges, Kishor said he will retire from public life if the allegations were proven true and dared the saffron party to furnish the papers to prove the charges levelled against him. “If the BJP leader was speaking the truth, he should furnish details of his travel like which flight I boarded and the time when it took off and landed,” he said.

“If he does so, I will retire from public life. If not, people like him should apologise,” he said.

Kishor first shot to fame in 2014 Lok Sabha elections when he handled the poll campaign of Narendra Modi. He then worked for the grand alliance in Bihar before joining the JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar in September 2018 where he was appointed as the party’s national vice president. He was expelled from the party in February 2020 after he launched a personal attack on Kumar.

The Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee has hired the services of Prashant Kishor’s IPAC for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls where it faces an imminent threat from a formidable BJP.