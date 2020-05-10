Lockdown: PM Modi to interact with CMs on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference on Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference on Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
This will be the fifth meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.