  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lockdown: PM Modi to interact with CMs on Monday

By: |
Published: May 10, 2020 3:57:18 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference on Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister's Office said.

This will be the fifth meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.This will be the fifth meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference on Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

This will be the fifth meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lockdown PM Modi to interact with CMs on Monday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi government asks DMs to release 2,446 Tablighi Jamaat members
2BJP against introduction of creamy layer provision for SC-ST people, says Sushil Modi
3Migrant row: TMC dares Amit Shah to prove allegations, BJP says WB govt bothered about one community