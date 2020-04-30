23 lakh stranded migrants can go home; Govt also allows inter-state movement of pilgrims, tourists, students

The buses will be sanitised and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating. (File image)

Close to 23 lakh stranded migrant workers can heave a sigh of relief as the Centre on Wednesday allowed their inter-state movement with some riders. The window has also been provided to pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different parts of the country, subject to the mutual agreement of the sending and the receiving state.

All those who want to move, however, will be medically screened both at the source and the destination and kept in the home quarantine to keep a tab on them or in the institutional quarantine, if required.

“In case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one state/UT and another state/UT, the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road. The moving person(s) would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed,” said a ministry of home affairs (MHA) order.

Buses shall be used for transport of group of persons. The buses will be sanitised and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating. The states/UTs falling on the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving state.

On arrival at their destination, such persons would be assessed by the local health authorities and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the persons in institutional quarantine. They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups. For this purpose, such persons may be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu app through which their health status can be monitored and tracked.

The MHA has asked all states and Union Territories to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall also register the stranded person within their respective territories.

According to labour ministry sources, around 22.8 lakh migrant workers are now stranded away from their native places in various relief camps sett up by state government authorities or by their employers or in localities where they are generally clustered.

The labour ministry had on April 8 started mapping details of stranded migrant workers. Along with basic details such as name, age, gender, occupation, residential address, native district/state, details of their bank accounts and aadhar cards are also being collected.