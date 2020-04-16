Lockdown like a pause button, not a solution to coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Centre should effectively utilise resources to fight COVID-19 and hand them over to states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Centre over its poor handling of the coronavirus situation in the country. Addressing the media via video-conferencing, Rahul said that lockdown was not the final solution to defeat the coronavirus and asked the Centre to ramp up screening. He also asked the Centre to clear states’ immediately and utilise funds effectively.

He said that the testing strategy of the government was wrong and suggested to ramp up screening. He alleged that the government was delaying taking decisions.

“Lockdown is in no way a solution to the coronavirus. Lockdown is like a pause button. When we come out of the lockdown, the virus is going to start its work again,” he said.

“Government should effectively utilise resources to fight COVID-19, hand them over to states,” Rahul added.

He said that India is facing an emergency situation and called for an effective strategy to deal with it.

“Now we have reached a level, where we are in an emergency situation. India must unite and fight against it. My main suggestion is that blunt instruments must not be used. We must work strategically,” the Congress leader said.

“Lockdown has not resolved the problem, it has only postponed the problem,” he opined.

The former Congress president also asked the government to implement the Nyay scheme and transfer money into the accounts of poor people directly. He said that there are cases where people are running short of foodgrain which needs urgent solutions.

“Create food net, implement NYAY scheme to provide financial help to poor. Fight against COVID-19 should not be top-down but bottom-up,” he said.

Rahul said that India’s testing rate is very low at 199 per million so far. “Create two basic zones: Hotspot zone, non-hotspot zone and use testing aggressively,” he said, adding that “COVID-19 cannot be controlled, it has to be dynamically managed”.

“Push testing aggressively and use testing strategically, to assist the states in their fight, use it not to just track patients but to create a map of India to see where the virus is moving,” he said.

“If you want to fight the virus, you have to increase the testing dramatically and your testing has to go from chasing the virus to moving ahead of it. You have to move to random testing and pre-empt where the virus is moving,” Rahul added.

He also asked the government to create defensive package for MSMEs and protect big strategic companies. “There should be strategic opening of lockdown,” the Wayanad MP said.

On economic front, he said, there is going to be massive economic backlash of COVID-19 and suggested more decentralisation to states and more detailed conversation between PM and CMs on lockdown.

“Virus going to start its work again once lockdown lifted,” he said.

When asked about the migrant crsis, the Congress leader said that the Central government needs to work on strategy on issue of migrants.