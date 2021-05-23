Lockdown in Delhi extended for another week

Delhi lockdown extended

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi by another week, saying the process of unlock will start from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of COVID-19 cases continued to decline.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded around 1600 positive cases and the positivity rate went further down to below 2.5 percent, he said.

“I consulted many people and the general opinion favoured lockdown extension for one week. So, Delhi government has decided that lockdown will be extended to 5 AM on May 31,” he said.

Kejriwal said the lockdown was required so that the gains made after much struggle are not lost.

He said he was in talks with vaccine manufacturers to ensure that the vaccine was available in Delhi, and asserted his government was ready to spend any amount for it.