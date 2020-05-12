‘World has fundamentally changed, must plan for new reality’: 10 things PM Modi said in meeting with chief ministers

PM Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers to discuss the road ahead in fight against COVID-19.

Coronavirus lockdown India extension: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to share a broad strategy by May 15 on how they plan to deal with the situation arising due to the coronavirus lockdown. At a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers on Monday, PM Modi dropped ample hints that the lockdown may be extended beyond May 17, but relaxations will be provided in order to resume economic activities. He said that measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second and, similarly, the measures needed in the third are not needed in the fourth. Addressing the CMs, PM Modi said understanding the spread of the virus will help the country in having a focused fight against it and went on to add that effort should be to stop the virus from spreading in the rural areas.

Here’s what PM Modi told CM’s at the virtual meet: 10 points

1. We now have reasonably clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas. Moreover, over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the district level. We can now focus our strategy in this battle against coronavirus, as should be the case.

2. We have a twofold challenge – to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually, while adhering to all the guidelines, and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives. The effort should be to stop the spread of the COVID-19 to rural areas.

3. Suggestions made by the states for a roadmap on economy have been given due consideration.

4. We must understand that the world has fundamentally changed post COVID-19. Now the world will be pre-corona, post-corona just like the case of the world wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function.

5. The new way of life would be on the principle of Jan Se lekar Jag Tak (from an individual to the whole of humanity). We must all plan for the new reality.

6. Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to fight the virus is social distancing.

7. I request you all to share with me by 15th May, a broad strategy on how each one of you would want to deal with the lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown.

8. We will need an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise before us. With the onset of Monsoon, there will be proliferation of many non-COVID19 diseases, for which we must prepare and strengthen our medical and health systems. The policy makers should keep in mind how to embrace new models of teaching and learning in the education sector.

9. Resumption of train services is needed to revive the economic activity, but all the routes will not be resumed. Only a limited number of trains would ply.

10. I continue to feel optimistic, when not even a single state sounded despondent and that this collective determination will make India win in its fight against COVID-19. The post-COVID era also brings opportunities that India must leverage.