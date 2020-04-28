Lockdown blues: ‘Tuglaqi farman’, says Congress as Haryana govt freezes recruitment for one year citing fund crunch

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has slammed the Haryana government for freezing fresh recruitment. File pic

The opposition Congress blasted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in Haryana over its decision to ban fresh recruitment for a period of one year due to coronavirus-forced financial crunch. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed as insensitive and cruel the decision taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding freezing fresh recruitments.

“Khattar government’s insensitive and cruel decision to put a stop to all recruitments is a body blow to dreams and aspirations of Haryana’s youth. Wish CM Khattar could fathom the pain of the young, whose dreams and hopes he shattered. Youth will not pardon you for the heartless decision,” Surjewala tweeted.

Terming the decision a ‘tughlaqi farman’ by CM Khattar, Surjewala said, “Haryana’s youth were educated and had the ability. Where will they go for one year if government freezes recruitment.” Banning recruitment shows the insensitive attitude of the government, he added.

“Does the BJP government understand the pain of those parents whose educated son or daughter is unemployed and wandering to get an employment,” the Congress leader asked CM Khattar.

The Haryana government is facing sharp criticism from opposition ranks for its decision to ban fresh recruitment for a period of one year citing financial crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak. Chief Minister Khattar on Monday said that the state government employees will not be given the LTC facility for one year due to the crisis. The Chief Minister said that the “government was cutting down on expenditure due to coronavirus pandemic”.

“Due to coronavirus, a big financial crisis has emerged. Thus, the state government is cutting down on various expenditures. Amid these measures, the decisions to stop fresh recruitment and not to pay LTC for one year, have been taken,” he said.

Haryana has so far reported 296 positive coronavirus cases. While 183 have been discharged, three have died.