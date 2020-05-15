Lockdown 4.0: What to expect from May 18? A look at what states have in store for you

The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17. (PTI Photo File)

Lockdown 4, Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on May 12 made it clear that the lockdown in the country will continue beyond May 17 but with new rules in place and a completely different nature. As the 54-day lockdown nears its end, states have submitted blueprints to the Centre to deal with nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown as asked by the PM during a virtual meet last week.

Several states have favoured continuing restrictions in containment zones, but giving a considerable relaxation to the public in non-contaminated zones. States have said that they want complete freedom in framing zoning criteria for lockdown implementation. States have asked the Centre to set up transparent guidelines for the zoning criteria.

Most of the states want economic activities to resume outside containment zones. States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and Delhi have suggested resuming all economies in non-containment zones. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he has received feedback from people of the national capital regarding the relaxations they want in the next phase of the lockdown. He called for the lifting of more curbs in Delhi – all of which has been designated a red zone to suggest a high-concentration of cases.

Regarding inter-state movement, states have a mixed response and called for measures to ensure strict monitoring. Most of the states have opposed the resumption of passenger train services. Most states are running special trains for migrant workers and stranded people, but do not want regular train services now.

There is also a mixed view on opening of flights while smaller states like in the North East are of the view that domestic flights could be allowed on a regular basis. Largest states have voiced reservation over allowing domestic flight services. Regarding international flights, states appear to be on the same page. Almost all the states are against opening international flying other than for stranded people.

For instance, Kerala which relies on tourism for revenue has favoured running metro trains, local trains, domestic flights, restaurants and hotels. Karnataka has sought Delhi’s permission to re-open restaurants, hotels and gymnasiums.

While most states are in favour of all restrictions on all e-commerce activities to go, governments have called for construction activities to be allowed in municipal areas with strict social distancing guidelines.

On public transport, states have mixed views with most of them favouring transport in municipal limits with safeguards. Regarding hotels, motels, lodging places, states are favour in allowing them to open but with strict implementation of social distancing and other measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu too has asked for economic activity to be resumed except in containment zones. Maharashtra and Gujarat, the two worst affected states have different views on allowing public activities. While Maharashtra appears to be reluctant on reopening too much of the economy, Gujarat wants to resume all economic activity in all major urban localities.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha want strict restrictions to continue. Assam has also called for an extension of the lockdown.