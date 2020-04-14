Lockdown 2.0: Home minister Amit Shah says enough stock of essential commodities, assures interrupted supply

Amit Shah assured everyone that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown.

The Centre on Tuesday said that there was no dearth of essential commodities in the country and assured uninterrupted supply during the extended lockdown period. The assurance comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address wherein he announced an extension of the nationwide restrictions till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The deadly virus has killed 339 people in the country while infected over 10,000. Globally, it has claimed over 1 lakh lives and infected nearly 20 lakh.

Home Minister Amit Shah assured the countrymen that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities in the country. In a series of tweets, he said that no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown.

Shah also appealed to the people to help the needy living nearby. “As the home minister of the country, I assure the public again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other commodities in the country. No one should worry about that. I also request the affluent people to come forward and help the poor living nearby,” he said.

Shah also praised the role of states in enforcing the rules and working with the central government. He said that the way states and UTs are working in close coordination with Delhi is truly praiseworthy.

“Now, we have to intensify this coordination so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no citizen should have the problem of the things they need,” the Home Minister said in another tweet.

Shah also praised the frontline coronavirus warriors and expressed gratitude. He said that the doctors, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, police and all the security personnel are playing an important role at this difficult time, adding that their contribution is very touching and inspiring every Indian.

“Your courage and understanding in this odd situation inspires every Indian. Everyone should follow the guidelines and cooperate with them,” he tweeted.

The 19-day extended lockdown will end on May 3. The Prime Minister said that the government will provide some relaxations after April 20 in areas where there are no Covid-19 hotspots.