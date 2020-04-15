Lockdown 2.0: Centre bars all social, political, religious activities till May 3

COVID-19: The Centre has extended nationwide lockdown till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that all social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed to the public till May 3, the day when the extended lockdown is scheduled to end. The revised guidelines issued by the MHA on the measures to be taken by various ministries, departments, states and UTs for containment of coronavirus comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.

“All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings. All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited,” the MHA’s guidelines state.

“In case of funerals, congregations of more than 20 persons will not be permitted,” it added.

The MHA said that inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services will remain prohibited till May 3. Also, all educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended during the period. It added that cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will also stay shut.

However, the government has permitted activities related to agriculture from April 20. It said that activities permitted include agricultural, horticultural, farming, procurement of agri products and mandis. “All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional. Farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field. Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations,” it said.

It said that shops of farm machinery, its spare parts, supply chain, repairs, ‘Custom Hiring Centres’ related to machinery will remain open from April 20. Manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure have also been permitted to resume their work.

The Home Ministry also allowed highway ‘dhabas’, truck repairing shops, call centres for government activities to open.

The MHA said that wearing masks will be compulsory in public places across the country. All grocery stores, fruit, vegetables shops or carts, milk booths, poultry, meat and fish shops wil remain operational during the extended lockdown period.

The government has also allowed services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters. However, exemptions given from April 20 will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots or containment zones in the entire country, the MHA said.

The government has also allowed industries operating in rural areas with strict social distancing norms. Besides, manufacturing, industrial units with access control in SEZs, Export Oriented Units, industrial estates, townships to be functional.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India mounted to 11,439 on Wednesday morning. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, 377 people have lost their lives so far. Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 2,687, followed by Delhi with 1,561 cases and Tamil Nadu, which has reported 1,204 cases.