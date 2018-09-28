Local court transfers Amit Shah’s case of violation of model of conduct to Allahabad special court

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been accused of allegedly making “objectionable” speeches while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Muzaffarnagar on April 4, 2014. (PTI)

A local court has transferred a case against BJP president Amit Shah for allegedly violating the model of conduct by making “objectionable” speeches in 2014 here to a Allahabad special court. Police had already given a clean chit to Shah, but the court has not yet accepted the report as there was no reply from the complainant, the then assistant returning officer Ram Kumar, in the case, a prosecution lawyer said Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been accused of allegedly making “objectionable” speeches while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Muzaffarnagar on April 4, 2014.

The case was fixed for reply on the final report of the police from Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shelender Singh here. Police had registered case against Shah for alleged violation of the model code of conduct under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and 123(3) of Representation of the People Act (relating to appeal by a candidate to vote on the ground of his religion, race, caste, community or language), according to prosecution.