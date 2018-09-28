​​​
  3. Local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir will help re-establish grassroots democracy, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be of historic significance in many ways and help re-establish the long overdue grassroots democracy.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 11:43 AM
“These local body elections will have a historic significance in many aspects. The local bodies’ elections in Jammu and Kashmir will re-establish the long overdue grassroots level democracy in the state,” he said. Elections to local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir are due next month.

