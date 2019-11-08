On LK Advani’s birthday, PM Modi showers praise on veteran leader, says ‘he toiled for decades to give shape, strength to BJP’

PM Modi met LK Advani at the veteran BJP leader’s residence in New Delhi today. (Photo/ANI)

LK Advani birthday: Showering praise on Lal Krishna Advani on his 92nd birthday on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the veteran leader as a “scholar, statesman and one of India’s most respected leaders”. In a series of tweets, PM Modi hailed Advani for giving shape to what Bharatiya Janata Party is at present.

“Shri LK Advani Ji toiled for decades to give shape and strength to the @BJP4India. If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless Karyakartas he groomed for decades,” PM Modi said.

“For Advani Ji, public service has always been associated with values. Not once has he compromised on the core ideology. When it came to safeguarding our democracy, he was at the forefront. As a Minister, his administrative skills are universally lauded,” he added.

Born on November 8, 1927 in Karachi, Pakistan, Advani founded the BJP along with late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Advani, who has won Lok Sabha election five times, is credited for making BJP a powerful political party in the country from the one which had just two representatives the Lower House of Parliament in 1984.

He served as Deputy Prime Minister of India in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 2002 to 2004. Advani also served as Minister of Home Affairs in the NDA government.

Advani, who is now a member of BJP’s Margdarshak Mandal, last contested parliamentary election in 2014 when he won from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Advani did not contest in 2019 from the seat which is now represented by BJP president Amit Shah.

Advani is known for taking out a rathyatra in 1990 is support of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, the yatra was cut short when he was arrested in Bihar which was then ruled by CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.