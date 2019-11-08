LK Advani 92nd birthday: Mamata prays for BJP stalwart’s health, extends heartiest greetings

Kolkata | Published: November 8, 2019 11:29:26 AM

Advani, one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had served as deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Taking to Twitter, she prayed for the former deputy prime minister's good health and happiness.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended “heartiest greetings” to BJP stalwart LK Advani on his 92nd birthday. Taking to Twitter, she prayed for the former deputy prime minister’s good health and happiness. “Heartiest birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. Wish you good health and happiness,” Banerjee tweeted.

In 2015, he was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour.

