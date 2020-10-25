  • MORE MARKET STATS

LJP to promote religious tourism in Bihar if voted to power: Chirag Paswan

By: |
October 25, 2020 8:31 PM

LJP will implement its Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st vision document after coming to power which talks of promoting religious tourism in the state, Chirag Paswan said in a series of tweets.

LJP chief and MP Chirag Paswan

Holding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not developing religious tourism in his 15-year-rule in the state, LJP chief and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that he will develop various places associated with sufi saints in the state to improve revenue collections.

LJP will implement its Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st vision document after coming to power which talks of promoting religious tourism in the state, he said in a series of tweets.

A grand temple dedicated to Goddess Sita will be built in Sitamarhi, the district in which she is believed to have been born in, he said.

Bihar would not have been facing the problem of revenue shortage had Kumar promoted religious tourism in Bihar, he said in a tweet.

Apart from Goddess Sita, Bihar is associated with several sufi saints and religious leaders like Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir and Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh and places associated them will be connected through a special circuit by the LJP, he said.

The promotion of religious tourism will help the state in increasing its revenue, he added.

Paswan, who stumped for his party candidates at Karagahar and Chenari in Rohtas district on Sunday, said the next government in the state will be a “Nitishmukt” (Nitish Kumar free) government as voting for it would mean pushing Bihar to backwardness.

Paswan, who has been professing his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP while opposing JD(U), said Kumar should be thankful to the saffron party for giving full-page advertisement in newspapers in his favour.

“Kumar should also be honest to the alliance (NDA), the way its ally BJP is,” he added.

