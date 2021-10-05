LJP officially splits into two: Chirag Paswan gets LJP (Ram Vilas), uncle Pashupati Paras RLJP

Chirag Paswan had hailed the decision two days ago when he had received a positive response from the ECI through the poll panel's interim order.

The bitter political war over the ownership of late Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) between his son Chirag Paswan and brother Pashupati Kumar Paras came to an end today with the Election Commission of India allocating separate names and symbols to both warring leaders. While the ECI allotted the ‘Ram Vilas’ tag to Chirag, Paras got ‘Rashtriya’ prefix for his faction. The split means that there is now a freeze on the Lok Janshakti Party’s name and its party symbol – a bungalow.

The poll panel’s announcement came ahead of the by-polls in Bihar for two seats – Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats which will be held on October 30. The ECI’s decision came after the two leaders approached the poll body with competing claims for the LJP. Late union minister Ram Vilas Paswan had founded the LJP in 2000.

Notably, Chirag has got the party name and symbol he had requested.

“….the Commission has allotted the name ‘Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’ for your group and has allotted the symbol ‘Helicopter’ as the symbol to be allotted to the candidate set up, if any, by your group in the current by-election,” said the ECI.

To Pashupati Paras, the ECI said, “…the Commission has allotted the name ‘Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party’ for your group and has allotted the Symbol ‘Sewing Machine’ as the symbol to be allotted to the candidate set up, if any, by your group in the current by-election.”

Chirag Paswan had hailed the decision two days ago when he had received a positive response from the ECI through the poll panel’s interim order.

“Father had made a national movement of the voice of the deprived society. LJP became the voice of that movement. But a few co-workers, who were caught in the greed of power, weakened the voice of the father’s movement. This is an interim decision of the commission. Our arguments have found their place. The movement of the LJP will continue…Today’s decision of the Election Commission is like a question to those who have tried to erase the identity of LJP which has been fighting for the poor. A conspiracy was hatched to sell the party to the anti-Dalit JDU for just a post. The conspiracy will not succeed. The flag of LJP will fly with pride,” said Chirag in Hindi.

चुनाव आयोग का आज का फैसला उनसे सवाल की तरह है जिन्होंने गरीबों की लड़ाई लड़ रही लोजपा की पहचान मिटाने की कोशिश की है। मां का स्थान रखने वाली पार्टी को महज एक कुर्सी के लिए दलित विरोधी जेडीयू के हाथ बेचने की साज़िश की गई। साज़िश सफल नहीं होगी। लोजपा का ध्वज शान से लहराएगा। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 3, 2021

Earlier in June this year, Pashupati Paras had orchestrated a coup against his nephew Chirag after the rift between the two widened. Paras was later inducted into the Modi cabinet while Chirag was left out.