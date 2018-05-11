Narendra Modi Nepal visit Live Updates: PM arrives in Janakpur, to flag off bus service to Ayodhya

“These high-level and regular interactions reflect my government’s commitment to the ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, in consonance with the motto of sabka saath, sabka vikas,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nepal on Friday on a two-day state-visit. Modi has described his two-day visit to Nepal as a reflection of India’s commitment to “neighbourhood first” policy. The prime minister said that Nepal has entered a new era and India would continue to remain its steadfast partner. Starting today, this is Modi’s third visit to that country as Prime Minister. Modi’s visit closely follows the state visit of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to India last month.

Here are all the live updates of PM Narendra Modi’s Nepal visit

10.52 am: Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli are scheduled to hold one-on-one talks in Kathmandu later today. The prime minister will also meet the Nepal president, vice president and leaders of major political parties. PM Modi will also offer prayers at the famous Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu.

10.30 AM: PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Nepal. The prime minister is scheduled to launch a bus service between Ayodhya and Kathmandu