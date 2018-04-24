LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi launches Gramin Swaraj Abhiyan, says Mahatma Gandhi was one who envisioned it

“I am delighted to be in Madhya Pradesh on National Panchayati Raj Day. Bapu always highlighted the importance of villages and spoke about ‘Gram Swaraj,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Gramin Swaraj Abhiyan from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla. Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi was the first person who had envisioned Gram Swaraj.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from PM Narendra Modi’s rally:

1.24 pm: PM Narendra Modi urges farmers to grow Bamboo in their lands. He asks village Pradhans to encourage farmers to be self-dependents.

1.22 pm: PM Narendra Modi urges people to focus on the education of their children. He says education is essential for the child’s future.

1.19 pm: PM Narendra Modi says he is delighted to be in Madhya Pradesh on National Panchayati Raj Day. Bapu always highlighted the importance of villages and spoke about ‘Gram Swaraj’, says Modi.

1.17 pm: People are now talking about the need to ensure that money allocated for a project is utilised and it is done in a transparent manner, he adds.

1.12 pm: PM Narendra Modi says Budgets are important when it comes to rural development. However, he notes that there is a shift in the discourse in last few years.

