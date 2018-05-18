LIVE Updates: Karnataka Assembly floor test tomorrow at 4 PM – Will BJP’s Yeddyurappa win?

It is a very crucial day for Karnataka CM and BJP leader Yeddyurappa. (PTI photo)

It is a very crucial day for Karnataka CM and BJP leader Yeddyurappa as he will face the floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday. The floor test is taking place after Supreme Court drastically reduced the 15-day deadline set by the governor for Yeddyurappa to prove his majority. As far as the current scenario is concerned, the numbers are stacked against the BJP. The BJP is short by 8 seats. However, the saffron party has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections. Congress bagged 78, while JD(S) emerged victorious in 37 seats, and three seats have gone to others in the 224-member Assembly where elections were held for 222 seats. As per the order given by the apex court, the time for the floor test has been fixed at 4 PM. The BJP and the Congress-JD(S) alliance are all set for the imminent showdown. Earlier, the 75-year-old Lingayat strongman – BS Yeddyurappa – was given 15 days time to prove his majority on the floor of the House but now he is facing an uphill task to prove the numbers.

Here are all the LIVE and LATES UPDATES on Karnataka Assembly floor test:-

– Top Congress leaders met soon after Vala appointed the BJP MLA as the pro-tem speaker, and decided that the matter should be challenged in court. Earlier, another Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi too had raised questions over Bopaiah’s appointment and pitched for Deshpande to play the role.

– The Supreme Court has ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM on Saturday, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by the Governor to Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

– Considered close to Yeddyurappa, he had disqualified 11 disgruntled BJP and five Independent MLAs ahead of a trust vote to help the Yeddyurappa government in 2011. Bopaiah’s decision was upheld by the Karnataka High Court but overturned by the Supreme Court, which said he had acted in haste, indicting him and passing strictures against him.

– “Deshpande is the senior-most MLA in the Karnataka assembly. Though Deshpande belongs to the Congress, MLAs from the opposition too have always sworn by his reputation and neutrality…but they appointed a three-time MLA KG Bopaiah who is dented and tainted,” Congress leader Surjewala said.

– The Congress claimed that its eight-time MLA R V Deshpande is the senior-most lawmaker in the assembly and appointing Bopaiah is not according to convention and constitutional norms.

– The Congress-JD (S) combine on Friday night moved the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to appoint K G Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker to conduct the crucial floor test, with the apex court deciding to hear it on Saturday morning.