Updates: 12 reported dead as fire breaks out in bus travelling from Delhi from Motihari
At least 12 people have been reported dead due in a fire in Bihar’s Motihari. As per initial inputs, 27 people are still trapped in the bus. The bus first met an accident and overturned before catching fire. Rescue operations are on.