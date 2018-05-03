​​​
  3. Updates: 12 reported dead as fire breaks out in bus travelling from Delhi from Motihari

12 people have been reported dead due in a fire in Bihar's Motihari. As per initial inputs, 27 people are still trapped in the bus. The bus first met an accident and overturned before catching the fire. Rescue operations are on.

By: | Published: May 3, 2018 5:22 PM
Fire, fire in bus, bus fire motihari, motihari bus fire break out, fire in bus from Delhi from Motihari, delhi to motihari bus fire, bus fire The bus first met an accident and overturned before catching the fire.

Further inputs awaited.

