Cyclone Vayu weakens, expected to cross Gujarat coast by night

Cyclone Vayu has decreased in intensity and is expected to cross the Gujarat coast by Monday midnight as a \u2018depression\u2019, the weatherman told news agency, PTI. Nevertheless, the Kutch district authorities are on alert as Cyclone Vayu could give way to heavy rainfall in the region. Five teams comprising the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the local administration are ready for relief and rescue operations as and when required, an official has disclosed. The cyclone over the northeast Arabian Sea has curved backwards and moved towards the northeast at about 13 kmph in the last six hours and debilitated into a "deep depression", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its bulletin. The IMD also gave out warning for rainfall at many places with \u2018heavy rainfall at isolated places in Saurashtra, Kutch, Northern and southern Gujarat region on Tuesday. As of Monday morning, the cyclic storm lay around 260 km west-southwest of Naliya, 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 340 km west-southwest of Bhuj in the western state, the statement said. The IMD added the Vayu is expected to weaken into a \u2018depression\u2019 during the next few hours and is expected to move towards the northeast and make landfall at north Gujarat coast by midnight of June 17 as a \u2018depression\u2019. The sea will stay "rough to very rough" along as well as off the state coast on Monday, said the MeT department. The fishermen have been advised to avoid going into the sea in the next 24 hours. Kutch Collector Remya Mohan further said that five teams of the NDRF have been stationed in the district to carry out rescue and relief work. Similarly, the Collector also advised the salt-pan workers to not avoid venturing into the waters. Earlier, it was predicted that Cyclone Vayu could make landfall in the western state on June 13, however, the cyclic storm started to move away from Gujarat , leaving the coastline of any damage. Last week, the IMD had said the cyclone was likely to "recurve" and move to the coast in Kutch as a \u2018weakened system\u2019.