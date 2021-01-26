Farmers Protest LIVE: Protesters break police barricades, enter Delhi ahead of R-Day tractor parade

Farmers' Protest Live: Around 5000 farmers have already been on a sit-in protest near Singhu border against the three farm laws.
Farmers' Protest Live: Delhi Police has granted permission for tractor rally with several conditions. (Representative image: PTI)
Farmers protest, Republic Day tractor parade Live: Ahead of the mega tractor rally scheduled for today, protesting farmers clashed with police at Delhi’s Singhu Border. The farmers broke police barricading at the Singhu and Tikri borders to enter the national capital, PTI reported. Notably, security in Delhi and neighbouring regions have been heightened given the Republic Day celebrations and farmers’ proposed tractor rally. Earlier today, visuals showed farmers marching towards Delhi to take part in the tractor rally. Around 5000 farmers have already been on a sit-in protest near Singhu border against the three farm laws.
The route of the tractor rally has been decided by Delhi Police. It will start from Tikri border and move towards Nangloi. From there, it will take the route of Baprola Village-Najafgarh-Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass before terminating at Asoda toll plaza. The tractor parade will be taken out between 12 noon and 5 pm with strict adherence to the conditions imposed by Delhi Police. Delhi Police has asked the farmer unions to deploy 2,500 volunteers along the tractor rally route for smooth coordination. It has said that the rally shouldn’t create any obstruction on the roads. The tractor parade should move from the starting point to the terminal point without any addition of tractors or other vehicles along the route.
Read More
Live Blog
Farmers' Protest Live: Tractor rally route, time and other latest updates
Highlights
Earlier, The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha had said that the the tractor rally will not enter central Delhi and it will start only after the culmination of Republic Day parade on Rajpath. Delhi Police has capped the maximum number of people taking part in tractor rally to 5,000. According to the Delhi Police, the parade has to be restricted to the permitted routes only.
Highlights
Delhi Police says they are in touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police and farmer leaders. It has also deployed drones for security surveillance during farmers tractor rally.