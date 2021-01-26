Farmers Protest LIVE: Protesters break police barricades, enter Delhi ahead of R-Day tractor parade

Farmers' Protest Live: Delhi Police has granted permission for tractor rally with several conditions. (Representative image: PTI)

Farmers protest, Republic Day tractor parade Live: Ahead of the mega tractor rally scheduled for today, protesting farmers clashed with police at Delhi’s Singhu Border. The farmers broke police barricading at the Singhu and Tikri borders to enter the national capital, PTI reported. Notably, security in Delhi and neighbouring regions have been heightened given the Republic Day celebrations and farmers’ proposed tractor rally. Earlier today, visuals showed farmers marching towards Delhi to take part in the tractor rally. Around 5000 farmers have already been on a sit-in protest near Singhu border against the three farm laws.

The route of the tractor rally has been decided by Delhi Police. It will start from Tikri border and move towards Nangloi. From there, it will take the route of Baprola Village-Najafgarh-Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass before terminating at Asoda toll plaza. The tractor parade will be taken out between 12 noon and 5 pm with strict adherence to the conditions imposed by Delhi Police. Delhi Police has asked the farmer unions to deploy 2,500 volunteers along the tractor rally route for smooth coordination. It has said that the rally shouldn’t create any obstruction on the roads. The tractor parade should move from the starting point to the terminal point without any addition of tractors or other vehicles along the route.

Read More