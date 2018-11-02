Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan elections Live Updates: Catch all Assembly Elections 2018 updates here

Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan elections Live Updates: The stage is set for a high-decibel election battle in the states of Telangana, Chattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. In Telangana, which is going to its second-ever elections, there is a three corner battle between the BJP, Congress and ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti. The state of Chattisgarh is also headed for a neck and neck battle between the Congress and BJP. In Rajasthan, a dominant BJP may find it tough to retain the power this time while Mizoram will see a three corner contest between the Congress, BJP and MNF.
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi and BJP Thursday attacked Telugu Desam Party over party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, saying the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was going against the principles on which TDP was founded. Congress and TDP have come together for the December 7 Assembly elections only to trouble TRS and its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS MP B Vinold Kumar claimed. "Chandrababu Naidu's behaviour is totally against what N T Rama Rao had spoken then and the basic principles for which that party was started," he told reporters here.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has released list of 28 candidates for Telangana and 24 for Mizoram. The saffron party has also released a list of 177 candidates of Madhya Pradesh. This list could be checked in FE's separate blog covering MP elections.