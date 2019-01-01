LIVE: PM Narendra Modi’s first interview of 2019

Triple Talaq test for Modi government

PM Modi's interview also comes at a time when the government finds itself on the backfoot in the Rajya Sabha over the passage of the Triple Talaq bill, where the numbers are stacked against it. The Prime Minister publicly announced on 24 December that the government would implement a law to ban instant Triple Talaq, or the practice of instant oral divorce by some Muslims. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 was passed by the Lok Sabha two days later on 27 December. However, the government has found it tough to manage the numbers in the Upper House with the opposition putting up a united front to stonewall the passage of the bill.

