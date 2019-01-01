LIVE: PM Narendra Modi’s first interview of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to spell out the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an interview which will be telecast shortly. This will be the first interview by the Prime Minister in 2019 and could set the political tone for the coming few months in an election year. The PM is expected to touch upon the Bharatiya Janata Party’s losses in three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The government also finds it in the thick of a controversy after the Congress’ allegations against the Prime Minister in the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal.
PM Modi's interview also comes at a time when the government finds itself on the backfoot in the Rajya Sabha over the passage of the Triple Talaq bill, where the numbers are stacked against it. The Prime Minister publicly announced on 24 December that the government would implement a law to ban instant Triple Talaq, or the practice of instant oral divorce by some Muslims. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 was passed by the Lok Sabha two days later on 27 December. However, the government has found it tough to manage the numbers in the Upper House with the opposition putting up a united front to stonewall the passage of the bill.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to be interviewed for the first time in 2019 today. Stay tuned to for updates.