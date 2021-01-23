PM Narendra Modi’s visit to West Bengal, Assam Live: From ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations to distribution of Land Pattas, check updates here

PM Modi in Assam, West Bengal Live: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kolkata, a permanent exhibition and a Projection Mapping Show on Netaji will be inaugurated during 125th birth anniversary celebrations. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, West Bengal Live: Ahead of West Bengal and Assam Assembly Elections this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the two states today. His visit to West Bengal assumes significance as today is 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the PM will address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate the occasion. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister will distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas or allotment certificates Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar of Assam.

Prime Minister will first visit Assam to distribute the land pattas/allotment certificates. Taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the State, Assam government has brought in a new comprehensive Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people. Assam had 5.75 lakh landless families, in 2016. The present Government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016. On reaching Kolkata, the Prime Minister will visit Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road. The Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural function of the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. In order to honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on 23rd January every year as ‘Parakram Diwas’.

