Parliament LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s address at 4 pm in Lok Sabha

PM Modi's Speech in Lok Sabha Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

Parliament LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at 4 pm in Lok Sabha today. The Lok Sabha today resumed with members continuing their debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Earlier yesterday, Lok Sabha members participated in the debate till 1 am. After most of the participants made their point, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 1 am today. Lok Sabha usually sits between 4 pm and 9 pm but the timing was increased as members expressed their willingness for the same. President addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on January 29 marking the commencement of the Budget Session.

