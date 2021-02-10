Parliament LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s address at 4 pm in Lok Sabha

Parliament LIVE: PM Narendra Modi's Speech in Lok Sabha LIVE: The Lok Sabha today resumed with members continuing their debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
Earlier yesterday, Lok Sabha members participated in the debate till 1 am. After most of the participants made their point, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 1 am today. Lok Sabha usually sits between 4 pm and 9 pm but the timing was increased as members expressed their willingness for the same. President addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on January 29 marking the commencement of the Budget Session.
Earlier, the Lok Sabha saw heated debates over farmers' protests and farm bills 2020 yesterday. While the opposition members urged the government to repeal the law, the government appealed to the Opposition benches not to misguide the farmers on the farm law issues.
91 Lok Sabha MPs participated in the Discussion on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address on 09 Feb 2021.