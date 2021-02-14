LIVE PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu: PM arrives in Chennai to dedicate several projects to nation

PM Narendra Modi LIVE: PM will dedicate various projects to the nation from Chennai.

PM Narendra Modi LIVE from Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Chennai to dedicate various project to the nation. The PM handed over the State-of-the-Art Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army. This Battle Tank has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions, 8 labs and several MSMEs. PM Modi will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs. 3770 crore, and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.

PM Modi will inaugurate the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. This 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs.293.40 crore, traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur Districts and will ease out traffic from Chennai Port. This section connects the Chennai Port and Ennore Port and passes through major yards, providing operational flexibility for the movement of trains.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram – Cuddalore – Mayiladuthurai – Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. Completed at a cost of Rs. 423 crore, the electrification of this 228 km route will enable free flow of traffic without the need for a change of traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari and would result in saving of Rs.14.61 lakh per day on fuel cost.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System. The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts. The modernization of this canal will be taken up at a cost of Rs.2,640 crore, and will lead to an improvement in the water carrying capacity of the canals.

It’s notable that Tamil Nadu is going to elections around April-May this year. The BJP has allied with ruling AIADMK for the state polls.

