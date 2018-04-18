Modi in London LIVE: PM makes big revelation about surgical strikes against Pakistan

“People have more expectations from us because they know that we can deliver,” PM Modi said. (ANI photo)

PM Narendra Modi is addressing people at Bharat Ki Baat Sabke Saath event in London’s Central Hall Westminster. Here are all the LIVE updates:-

– “When the Rohingya crisis occurred in Myanmar, the whole world took their own positions in the matter. Rohingyas who went to Bangladesh, we sent steamers containing packets of food for them, so that they don’t remain hungry.”

– “Earlier when people used to talk on the humanitarian grounds, they only used to talk about western countries. But when we were able to take out 5000-6000 Indians out of Yemen, many countries requested us to take their people out of Yemen safely.”

– “I was not born with an aim to be in history books. I request you all- remember our country and not Modi. I am just like you all, a common citizen of India.”

– “I could not go to the Commonwealth Summit in Malta. This time, Prince Charles came himself to invite me & said you have to attend the summit. Even Queen Elizabeth wrote a letter to me saying that you have to come.”

– “You all must have seen that the power of your passport has increased. People look at you with proud. India is still is the same. But today we can see a difference. Indian has managed to do this & now people know the power of India.”

-WATCH: On being asked about the secret of his stamina, PM Modi says, ‘Pichle 20 saal se main daily 1kg-2kg gaali (abuses) khaata hu.’

#WATCH: On being asked about the secret of his stamina, PM Modi says,’Pichle 20 saal se main daily 1kg-2kg gaali (abuses) khaata hu.’ #BharatKiBaatSabkeSaath #London pic.twitter.com/eKbEGoSC1c — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

-PM Modi says, “If you will see where we stand in comparison to previous government, I can affirm that we left no stone unturned in doing good for the country on any parameter. Before 2014, newspapers used to have headlines ‘aaj itna gaya’, today’s news is ‘Modi Ji kitna aaya’?”

-PM Modi says, “It’s our country misfortune that after independence, attempts were made to erase the culture and history of India. People were kept from anything but one single family. What Lord Basweshwar did for women empowerment, democracy and social causes is an example for world.”

– PM Modi warns Pakistan, says India will not tolerate those who like to export terror.

– “I do not need to read books to understand poverty. I have lived in poverty, I know what it is to be poor and belong to the backward sections of society. I want to work for the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden,” says PM Modi.

– PM Modi says, “18,000 villages did not have electricity. So many women do not have access to toilets. These realities of our nation did not let me sleep. I was determined to bring about a positive change in the lives of India’s poor.”

–PM Modi makes a big revelation about surgical strikes against Pakistan:-

“I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them what we did so they can come & take dead bodies if they have time. We were calling them since 11 am but they were scared to come on phone, at 12 we spoke to them & then told Indian media.”

I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan & tell them what we did so they can come & take dead bodies if they have time. We were calling them since 11 am but they were scared to come on phone,at 12 we spoke to them & then told Indian media: PM on #SurgicalStrike pic.twitter.com/HWuxAJIN3g — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

– WATCH: PM Modi talks about Surgical Strikes, says, ‘When someone has put a terror export factory in place & makes attempts to attack us from the back, Modi knows how to answer in the same language.’ Crowd raises ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans.

#WATCH: PM Modi talks about #SurgicalStrikes, says, ‘When someone has put a terror export factory in place & makes attempts to attack us from the back, Modi knows how to answer in the same language.’ Crowd raises ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans. #BharatKiBaatSabkeSaath #London pic.twitter.com/nLUQDY3sKQ — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

WATCH LIVE: PM Narendra Modi addresses Bharat Ki Baat Sabke Saath event in London

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

-PM Narendra Modi on surgical strikes against Pakistan:-

“When someone has put a terror export factory in place, attacks my people, has no power to fight a war so makes attempts to attacks behind the back.. in such a case Modi knows how give a reply in the same language.”

-PM Modi says, “The need of the hour is to make development a mass movement.”

– “Days of incremental change are over,” says PM Modi at ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ in London.

-Pakistan has made terror an industry, says PM Modi.

-PM Narendra Modi blasts Pakistan – “Pakistan has no guts to fight directly.”

– PM Modi says, “During the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi did something very different. He turned it into a mass movement. He told every person that whatever you are doing will contribute to India’s freedom. Need of the hour is to make development a mass movement.”

– “People have more expectations from us because they know that we can deliver. People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it,” says PM Modi.

– PM Modi says, “Impatience is not a bad thing. If a person has a cycle, person then aspires for a scooter. If a person has a scooter, person aspires for a car. It is nature to aspire. India is getting increasingly aspirational.”

– PM Modi says, “People are equivalent to Gods in a democracy and if they wish even a tea-seller can become their representative and shake hands at the Royal Palace.”

PM Modi arrives at London’s Central Hall Westminster for #BharatKiBaatSabkeSaath event. pic.twitter.com/e0N81jxaQm — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

– PM Modi arrives at London’s Central Hall Westminster for Bharat Ki Baat Sabke Saath event.