Manipur Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: Polling underway for 22 seats, 92 candidates in fray

Manipur Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting Live, Manipur Election 2022 Live: Voting is underway in Manipur for the second and last phase of assembly elections. The polling began at 7am and will continue till 4pm. A total of 22 constituencies across six districts are going to polls today. A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise while 92 candidates are in the fray from the seats. The districts going to the polls are Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam. Of the 22 candidates, 12 are from the BJP, 18 from Congress, 11 from National People’s Party, and 10 each from Janata Dal (United) and Naga People’s Front. 223 polling stations is being manned completely by women polling personnel.
Prominent candidates in the second phase include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, both from the Congress. Out of 92 candidates, 17 have criminal antecedents. Arrangements for webcasting or videography have been made in all polling stations while adequate central forces have been deployed. Mobile phones are not allowed except for officials on duty within 100 meters of a polling station.
Manipur Election 2022 Phase 2 Live Updates: Former Manipur CM and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error. Singh is contesting from Thoubal Assembly seat.
The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts – Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East. Repoll in these areas where EVMs were damaged by miscreants will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said. Meanwhile, the High Court of Manipur has directed that all voters in the vicinity of 18 years in Heirok constituency of Thoubal district will have to produce two separate documents of proof of date of birth at the polling station. Separate verification counters shall be set up in all polling stations in that constituency so that no inconvenience is caused to other voters.