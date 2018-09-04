LIVE Majerhat bridge collapse: Big mishap in Kolkata, several injured

It is one of the city’s oldest flyover. Several television channels have reported that many people are feared trapped.

A part of Kolkata’s Majerhat flyover collapsed on Tuesday. The mishap took place around 4.30 pm, leaving many injured. Police, locals and Army rushed to the rescue of those trapped under the debris. Majerhat is one of the city’s oldest flyover. State minister Firhad Hakim said that all stranded have been rescued and admitted to hospitals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the incident and said that authorities are focussing on rescue operations.