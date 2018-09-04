​​​
  3. LIVE Majerhat bridge collapse: Big mishap in Kolkata, several injured

A part of Kolkata's Majherat flyover has reportedly collapsed. Several people and vehicles are reportedly feared trapped. No inputs on loss of life have been received yet.

Sep 04, 2018 6:48 pm
It is one of the city’s oldest flyover. Several television channels have reported that many people are feared trapped.

A part of Kolkata’s Majerhat flyover collapsed on Tuesday. The mishap took place around 4.30 pm, leaving many injured. Police, locals and Army rushed to the rescue of those trapped under the debris. Majerhat is one of the city’s oldest flyover. State minister Firhad Hakim said that all stranded have been rescued and admitted to hospitals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the incident and said that authorities are focussing on rescue operations.

18:48 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Traffic situation

Traffic from various parts of South 24 Parganas and Behala area in the city were being diverted from Diamond Parkarea, the officer said.

18:48 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Traffic situation

A Kolkata Traffic Police officer said traffic movement through Diamond Harbour Road in Taratala area has been suspended following the incident.

18:47 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Traffic situation

Transport services connecting the vast areas in the south-western part of the city and South 24 Parganas district were severely affected owing to collapse ofa portion of a road over bridge at Majherhat on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road Tuesday.

18:04 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Sealdah Budge Budge rail line affected

The Sealdah Budge Budge rail line has been affected due to the bridge collapse.

18:04 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Roads closed in Kolkata

Alipore Road is closed to traffic from Judges Court Road

DH Road is closed to traffic from Ekbalpore Crossing

DH Road is closed to traffic from CGR Road

DH Road towards Majherhat Bridge is closed to traffic from NR Avenue

18:03 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Many feared trapped

An eyewitness said that many people are feared trapped underneath the collapsed bridge. Police and locals are conducting rescue operations.

17:59 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister

Six people have been admitted to hospital: Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister on Majerhat bridge collapse.

17:58 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister

All those who were trapped have been rescued: Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister on Majerhat bridge collapse

17:57 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister

It was a 40-year-old bridge.  As of now there has been no casualty, but search operations are underway, let us wait: Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister on Majerhat bridge collapse.

17:54 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Firhad Hakim, Minister for Municipal Affairs

Firhad Hakim, Minister for Municipal Affairs: PWD, KMDA and Kolkata Police officials are carrying out rescue operations. As of now 6 people have been admitted to hospital

17:49 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Mamata Banerjee statement

Police is investigating the matter, a detailed investigation will be done, our main focus right now is rescue and relief operations: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

17:44 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
More visuals

Visuals from the spot where part of Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed.

17:42 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Mamata Banerjee statement

Our team is focused on relief and rescue work. Our priority is relief and rescue. Rest of the investigation will be done later: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Majerhat bridge collapse in South Kolkata

17:42 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Mamata Banerjee statement

We are very worried. We are receiving information from the rescue team on ground(majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata). We want to go back as soon as possible. There are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling (file pic)

17:41 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
The flyover collapsed around 4:30PM

The flyover collapsed around 4:30PM; meanwhile, the Army has said that it has not been called in for any rescue operations, however, Army field hospital has sent a detachment

