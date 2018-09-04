LIVE Majerhat bridge collapse: Big mishap in Kolkata, several injured

A part of Kolkata’s Majerhat flyover collapsed on Tuesday. The mishap took place around 4.30 pm, leaving many injured. Police, locals and Army rushed to the rescue of those trapped under the debris. Majerhat is one of the city’s oldest flyover. State minister Firhad Hakim said that all stranded have been rescued and admitted to hospitals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the incident and said that authorities are focussing on rescue operations.
Traffic from various parts of South 24 Parganas and Behala area in the city were being diverted from Diamond Parkarea, the officer said.
A Kolkata Traffic Police officer said traffic movement through Diamond Harbour Road in Taratala area has been suspended following the incident.
Transport services connecting the vast areas in the south-western part of the city and South 24 Parganas district were severely affected owing to collapse ofa portion of a road over bridge at Majherhat on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road Tuesday.
The Sealdah Budge Budge rail line has been affected due to the bridge collapse.
Alipore Road is closed to traffic from Judges Court Road
DH Road is closed to traffic from Ekbalpore Crossing
DH Road is closed to traffic from CGR Road
DH Road towards Majherhat Bridge is closed to traffic from NR Avenue
An eyewitness said that many people are feared trapped underneath the collapsed bridge. Police and locals are conducting rescue operations.
Six people have been admitted to hospital: Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister on Majerhat bridge collapse.
All those who were trapped have been rescued: Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister on Majerhat bridge collapse
It was a 40-year-old bridge. As of now there has been no casualty, but search operations are underway, let us wait: Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister on Majerhat bridge collapse.
Firhad Hakim, Minister for Municipal Affairs: PWD, KMDA and Kolkata Police officials are carrying out rescue operations. As of now 6 people have been admitted to hospital
Police is investigating the matter, a detailed investigation will be done, our main focus right now is rescue and relief operations: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Visuals from the spot where part of Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed.
Our team is focused on relief and rescue work. Our priority is relief and rescue. Rest of the investigation will be done later: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Majerhat bridge collapse in South Kolkata
We are very worried. We are receiving information from the rescue team on ground(majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata). We want to go back as soon as possible. There are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling (file pic)
The flyover collapsed around 4:30PM; meanwhile, the Army has said that it has not been called in for any rescue operations, however, Army field hospital has sent a detachment