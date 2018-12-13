Live K Chandrasekhar Rao Swearing-in, Telangana Election Result: TRS chief becomes Telangana CM for 2nd time

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Dec 13, 2018 1:57 pm

Live K Chandrasekhar Rao Swearing - in, Telangana CM: TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the oath of secrecy for the chief minister of Telangana for a second time.

K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) Swearing -in, Telangana CM Live Update: TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the oath of secrecy for the chief minister of Telangana for a second time. Chandrasekhar Rao, who led his party to a resounding victory in the assembly elections, was unanimously elected leader of the TRS Legislature Party by the newly-elected MLAs. The MLAs met at the Telangana Bhavan. In the December 7 elections, the TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly, trouncing the Congress-led People’s Front, which ended up with a tally of 21.

Live Blog

13:57 (IST) 13 Dec 2018
Ministry to be expanded later

On Wednesday, KCR had said that he alone may take oath or with two other colleagues and the ministry can be expanded after 5-6 days. Earlier, the caretaker Council of Ministers led by Rao tendered resignation to Governor ESL Narasimhan. The Governor requested Rao to continue in office till the formation of a new government, according to a government order issued by the Chief Secretary.

13:55 (IST) 13 Dec 2018
KCR takes oath as Telangana CM

TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the oath as Telangana Chief Minister for the second time.  KCR took oath in the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. 

