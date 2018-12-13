Live K Chandrasekhar Rao Swearing-in, Telangana Election Result: TRS chief becomes Telangana CM for 2nd time

K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) Swearing -in, Telangana CM Live Update: TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the oath of secrecy for the chief minister of Telangana for a second time.

K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) Swearing -in, Telangana CM Live Update: TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the oath of secrecy for the chief minister of Telangana for a second time. Chandrasekhar Rao, who led his party to a resounding victory in the assembly elections, was unanimously elected leader of the TRS Legislature Party by the newly-elected MLAs. The MLAs met at the Telangana Bhavan. In the December 7 elections, the TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly, trouncing the Congress-led People’s Front, which ended up with a tally of 21.