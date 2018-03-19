JNU students, Delhi Police clash during protest against professor outside Vasant Kunj Police Station

JNU. (ANI)

In a major development, clashes broke out between police and students of Jawaharlal National University (JNU) in front of Vasant Kunj Police Station where the students were protesting against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed students in class. Reacting to the matter, Milind Dumbere, DCP South West Delhi, said, “Matter is being dealt according to law. Notice has been issued and he (JNU professor accused of sexual harassment) has been called tomorrow to join the investigation.”

Over 50 JNU professors have accused the police of disregarding procedures and are demanding registration of separate FIRs in all eight complaints of sexual harassment filed against the varsity professor. The teachers said eight complaints were filed by as many women students, however, the Delhi Police chose to register only one FIR based on only one of the complaints.

“Even though you have received 8 complaints, each of which reports incidents that are distinct and separated by space and time, you have chosen to register only one FIR under only one of the names. We are shocked to learn this as the law requires that a separate FIR is registered for each complaint,” the petition said.

The JNU Students Union which has been protesting for the past three days demanding arrest of the professor had announced a march to the Vasant Kunj Police Station. Students of School of Life Sciences, with which the Proffesor is associated, have locked down the school demanding his arrest.

“We seek an assurance from the Delhi Police to take measures to ensure that professor Johri is prevented from making any contact with the complainants,” they said.