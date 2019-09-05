Coming soon: Eligibility criteria for live-in relationships, break-up counselling and more if Rajasthan HRC has its way

Photo for representation. (File Photo/PTI)

Live-in relationship law: In suggestions that could trigger a major debate in the country, the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has advised both the Centre and state government to come up with a law underlining eligibility for live-in relationships. An order jointly issued by commission’s chairperson Justice Prakash Tatia and member retired Justice Mahesh Chand Sharma stated that it was the duty of the government and human rights bodies to protect women from the ‘harms’ of live-in relationships. The order categorically stated that keeping women in live-in was akin to ‘concubines’.



“Keeping a woman as a concubine is against her dignity because this word tantamount to character assassination. For a woman, life as a concubine is not right to life and such a woman cannot protect her fundamental rights,” The Hindustan Times quoted the order, as stating.

The Rajasthan human rights body also called for a mandatory counselling for in case of a break-up apart from formulating a procedure for registration of live-in relationship. The order cited several Supreme Court verdicts in support of its observations.

Incidentally, Justice Sharma had hit the headlines a few years ago for his bizarre observation that peacocks don’t have sex, rather use their tears to fertilise eggs.

“Peacock too has his qualities. He is a life-long celibate. He does not indulge in sex with peahen. The peahen gives birth after it gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. A peacock or a peahen is then born… Lord Krishna used peacocks feather for celibacy of the bird,” news agency PTI quoted Justice Sharma, who was Rajasthan High Court judge, as saying while dictating his order in a case in May, 2017. He had also called for cows to be given the status of national animal.

Justice Sharma’s remarks had then triggered a tsunami of reactions on the social media.