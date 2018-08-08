LIVE: Explosion at Bharat Petroleum plant in Mumbai, fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at Bharat Petroleum Plant on Mahul road, Chembur on Wednesday.

A fire broke out at Bharat Petroleum Plant on Mahul road, Chembur on Wednesday, media reports said. Seven fire tenders had arrived at the spot. No casualties have been reported so far. According to CNN News 18 report, the fire broke out at around 3 pm. It is a level three fire but the reason for the accident is still unknown, the report added. Large plumes of smoke were seen rising above the plant from a distance. More details are awaited.