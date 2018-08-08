LIVE: Explosion at Bharat Petroleum plant in Mumbai, fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at Bharat Petroleum Plant on Mahul road, Chembur on Wednesday, media reports said. Seven fire tenders had arrived at the spot. No casualties have been reported so far. According to CNN News 18 report, the fire broke out at around 3 pm. It is a level three fire but the reason for the accident is still unknown, the report added. Large plumes of smoke were seen rising above the plant from a distance. More details are awaited.
Fire broke out at Hydro Cracker plant of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) refinery is now under control; No casualties reported till now, fire fighting operation underway.
Level- III fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited-RMP plant in Chembur; nine fire tenders, two foam tenders and two jumbo tankers present at the spot.