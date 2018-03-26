LIVE Congress, BJP war over ‘data leak’: Rahul Gandhi blaming Narendra Modi app because of his technological illiteracy, says Sambit Patra

The row, kicked off by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, has snowballed into a big controversy.

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leaders are locked in a bitter battle over allegations and counter allegations of data theft by the mobile applications run by both parties and their leaders. The row, kicked off by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, has snowballed into a big controversy. As a consequence, the Congress has reportedly pulled down its official membership app and membership page of the website. The development came hours after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya hit back at Congress saying that the party has shared its subscriber’s data with third-party organisations. Earlier, Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged data breach, claiming that the NaMo App was transferring users’ data to a US firm.

6:30 pm: The war of words between the Congress and the BJP on data sharing spiralled today with Rahul Gandhi dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians” while Union minister Smriti Irani saying even ‘Chhota Bheem’ knows it is not snooping.

6:15 pm: Patra cited user information sought by various media apps to claim that these permissions are demanded by smart apps for analytics and it does not amount to snooping.

6:01 pm: In a tweet, Gandhi had dubbed Modi “the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians” and alleged that his “NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks users’ location via GPS”.

5:40 pm: A host of BJP leaders reacted with sarcasm and strong criticism following the Congress president’s attack on Modi, with Union minister Smriti Irani mocking Gandhi, saying that even ‘Chhota Bheem’, a cartoon character, knows that commonly asked permission on Apps does not “tantamount to snooping”.

5:22 pm: Congress allergic towards RSS, he said.

5:20 pm: Rahul Gandhi will tweet tomorrow, NaMo app is connected to EVM machines and EVM tampering happens through it , ssay Sambit Patra.

5:19: As soon as as the Congress got caought of stealing the data, it deleted the app, the BJP said on reply to Congress allegations

5:10 pm: All compulsory forms of data collection need to be stop as Supreme Court has declared Right to Privacy as a fundamental right, says Abhishek Singvi.

4:55 pm: Modi Government is breaching data of common people without their consent using a personal Namo App, he added.

4:45 pm: Congress wants direct membership, not ‘missed call’ model. ‘With INC’ App would have been deleted if we ran it in the first place. There were only 15,000 downloads of it. Our members didn’t want to run it: Abhishek Singhvi, Congress.

4:24 pm: If data is not safe, how can money be safe in banks, asks Congress

4:20 pm: It is hilarious that “Security concerns”, Modi Govt’s favourite catchphrase, is now being used as an excuse to hide PM Modi’s flight expenses, alleges Congress.

4:15 pm: Private data of Indian citizens have compromised, alleges Abhishek Singhvi

4:10 pm: Data of 50 lakhs Indian collected, he alleges.

4:01 pm: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi slams NDA Government, says IT mean Identity theft.

3:30 pm: Congress rejects reports of breach of data, after some reports appeared in media.

3:15 pm: The Congres has claimed it had not done so. The site was “dysfunctional” and all memberships were done through the party’s official website, the party said..

2:50 pm: Twitter was the battleground between two parties as the debate on the issue increased and BJP accused the opposition Congress of data “theft”, accusing that it had taken off its app after the allegations came out in light.

2:30 pm: The war of words between the Congress and the BJP on data sharing increased today with Rahul Gandhi dubbing PM Modi the “Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians” and Union minister Smriti Irani saying ‘Chhota Bheem’ also knows it is not snooping.

2.10 pm: Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that PM Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts and even tracks your location via GPS. “He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP,” he had said.

2.00 pm: Smriti Irani tweets: Rahul Gandhi ji it seems your team is doing the opposite of what you asked for. Instead of #DeleteNaMoApp, they have deleted the Congress App itself.

1.54 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misusing his office to create a strong data base. “Modi misusing PM position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by Govt. If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it. This data belongs to India, not Modi.”

1.45 pm: Smriti Irani has jumped into the row. Taking a jibe at Gandhi, Irani said that even Chotta Bheem knows more than Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi ji, even ‘Chhota Bheem’ knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don’t tantamount to snooping.