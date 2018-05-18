Live cockroaches found in Hyderabad Subway outlet

Live cockroaches were found at Subway (Reuters)

After Burger King, Subway is in the news for the wrong reasons. Shockingly, live cockroaches were allegedly found in a beverage of the Subway outlet at Hyderabad’s Central Mall in Panjagutta. Following the incident, the outlet was shut down on Thursday evening after food safety officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a raid, according to News Minute report. The step was taken one-day after city-based businessman Marunganti Vamshikrishna Reddy had reported that he found four live cockroaches in a food item he had ordered at the outlet.

A video showing a staff manager misbehaving with Reddy and accusing him went viral on social media. He later filed a complaint at the Punjagutta police station and with the GHMC.

In an interview with the News Minute, Reddy said: “We went for shopping since it was my daughter’s birthday the next day. After shopping, my daughter felt thirsty and ordered a cool drink. She felt something weird while sipping on it and that’s when we saw cockroaches in the drink.”

A customer was shocked to find cockroaches in his food served at Subway, Hyderabad Central Punjagutta. He took a video and also lodged a complaint. pic.twitter.com/0FjbR5u88D — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 17, 2018

A case was lodged against the Subway joint and a video was shot of the raid which showed cockroaches in the storage room. Food Safety Inspector, Sudharshan Reddy told TNM that they have collected the samples and have sent it for examination.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a man was hospitalised with a throat injury caused by a piece of plastic in a burger he ate at an outlet of a popular US fast-food chain at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in central Delhi. Rakesh Kumar bought a cheese veggie burger from an outlet of Burger King at the metro station on Sunday. When he was relishing it, he felt something rigid in the mouth.

After some time, he started feeling nauseous, Kumar said in his complaint to the police. He informed the shift manager and subsequently, the police. Kumar was taken to the Lady Hardinge Hospital for a medical examination, the police said.