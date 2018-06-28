Live: Chartered plane crashes on building in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, 1 reported dead

The plane crashed while landing at the Mumbai Airport.

A chartered plane crashed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Thursday. The plane crashed on the terrace of a building. The plane crashed while landing at the Mumbai Airport, news channel Times Now reported. The plane crashed near Sarvodaya Hospital in the area. Fire fighter and police personnel have been rushed to the spot. Unconfirmed reports say that one person has died in the incident. No reports about loss of life and property have been received yet. The report said that the plane belonged to Uttar Pradesh government.

The aircraft was flying towards Juhu airport when it crashed near Ghatkopar. The aircraft has been identified as VT-UPZ, KING AIR C90. BJP MP Kirit Somaiya said that he is on the spot and pilots are still inside the plane. He also said that one pedestrian has died in the incident. Ghatkopar, the area where the incident has taken place, is a busy suburb in eastern Mumbai.

Further inputs awaited