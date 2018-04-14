Building collapses in Kota’s Dhan Mandi; several people trapped

Kota building collapse: Five-storey building collapses in Kota (Source: @aadi_dev)

Kota building collapse: At least five people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday morning. The incident reportedly took place in Kota’s Dhan Mandi. There are no reports of casualties as of now but the teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.

Four persons have been rescued so far. All four persons were sent to Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) hospital to medical relief. One has been identified as Jitendra Meena. Rescue officials said that there could be one more person trapped inside the debris. The person is communicating with officials via his mobile phone. Officials said that efforts are on to pull him out of the debris. Rescue officials are also taking the help of drones.

According to reports, the building reportedly housed a beer bar on the ground floor and a restaurant on the first floor. The exact reason behind the collapse is not known. But officials said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident. Top officials including Kota District Collector Rohit Gupta and IG Kota range Vishal Bansal are at the incident spot.

The incident took place just two days after two buildings had collapsed in Dibai area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, killing two children. The buildings collapsed after an explosion and the children had reportedly died on spot.

Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the incident site.

#SpotVisuals: Building collapses in Kota’s Dhan Mandi. Many people feared trapped in the debris. Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the spot. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/7EGwzEVHYz — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

