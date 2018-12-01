Live: Blast in Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Assam’s Udalguri, 11 injured

By: | Updated: December 1, 2018 9:33 PM

Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Blast: A blast has been reported in Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Assam's Udalguri district. The explosion took place inside one of the coaches of the train.

Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Blast: A blast has been reported in Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Assam’s Udalguri district. The explosion took place inside one of the coaches of the train. 11 persons have been reported injured by news agency ANI. No further loss of life has been reported yet. The reason of the blast is yet to be ascertained. The Army, Police and other rescue units have been rushed to the spot — around 95 km from Guwahati.

A Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said that blast took place near Harisinga railway station around 7.04 pm. At least one of the injured has been critically injured in the incident.

More details awaited

