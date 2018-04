The incident was reported this morning in Nalanda’s Jalalpur. Investigation is underway.

Five persons were killed and 25 injured after blast took place at an illegal firecracker factory in Nalanda of Bihar. The incident happened last night in Nalanda’s Jalalpur. Investigation is underway. It has been learnt that eight member team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had visited the accident spot in Jalalpur to investigate the blast.