14 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra; encounter underway (Source: AP)

Gadhchiroli encounter: As many as 14 Naxalites have been killed in one of the biggest encounters in recent years in Gadchiroli regions of Maharashtra, TV resports say. The encounter is underway. Reports say that the encounter was carried out by security forces after they received a tip-off. Reports say several Naxal leaders including Sainath have been killed in the encounter.

(More details to follow)