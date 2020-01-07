Little known ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ claims responsibility for JNU violence, threatens more such attacks

Delhi Police has taken cognisance of Chaudhary’s video message. (ANI Photo)

A little known group by the name of Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility for the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Sunday evening that left as many as 30 injured. “JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can’t tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers, ” Pinky Chaudhary of the Hindu Raksha Dal has been quoted by ANI as saying on Tuesday. A video of the group taking responsibility of the incident at JNU has also gone viral on Twitter.

However, the agency quoted a government source as saying that the claims are being verified and that Delhi Police has taken cognisance of Chaudhary’s video message which warned of more such attacks in the future “if anyone speaks against Hinduism”. The police are looking at the footage as also face recognition systems, to identify the attackers, the agency added quoting the source.

The violence in the JNU campus has triggered widespread protests by student communities across the country as well as a blame-game between RSS-backed ABVP and the JNUSU. A number of videos have been doing the rounds with both sides accusing each other for the violence.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case, a day after the violence. Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the incident, asking him to speak to representatives of one of the country’s premier universities.

The CPI(M) on Tuesday questioned PM Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue, saying the latter’s silence speaks the loudest. “It is now well evident that ABVP goons supported by the administration inflicted massive violence on students of JNU. Those guilty, including in the government, will have to be brought to account,” CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted. He had earlier blamed ABVP for the incident.

The incident had also drawn a number of comments from politicians across the country. Comparing it with 26/11 terror attack, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra…students are feeling unsafe in the country.”

Earlier in the day, protesting students at Mumbai’s Gateway of India were shifted to Azad Maidan in Mumbai as the roads were getting blocked, leading to problems for commuters.

As per an official, the protesters refused to abide when police urged them to shift to another venue, following which they were moved to Azad Maidan.