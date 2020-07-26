‘Listening to master’s voice’: Congress launches all out attack on Rajasthan Governor, Centre

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Ashok Gehlot. (IE)

Rajasthan political crisis: The Congress on Sunday launched an all out attack on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for allegedly delaying in calling the assembly session desired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The party today launched a massive online campaign — Speak Up For Democracy — raising the issues that are at the centre of the crisis in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants a floor test but it is alleged that the Governor is delaying the process on the beshest the BJP.

Accusing the Governor of not acting as per laid down procedures, senior Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “The Governors are bound to function with the aid and advice of the state government or council of ministers but he (Kalraj Mishra) is listening to his masters’ voice, that is from the government at the Centre.”

Singhvi said that it was conceivable that any Governor will refuse or delay the meeting of an assembly which may have a numbers test. He also said that the whole episode showed how democratic values were being violated from the governor and from the central government. The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring with some of its MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to topple its government in Rajasthan.

Congress Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey said that constitutional institutions and values were constantly attacked by the BJP. “Efforts are being made to destabilize and topple democratically elected governments in state by state by misuse of money, force and central agencies,” he added.

The controversy began after Congress issued whip to all MLAs to attend a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Gehlot. However, Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs did not attend saying that whip did not apply as the House was not in session. The Congress had also served show-cause notices to all rebel MLAs asking why they should not be disqualified.

The matter then reached the High Court. When the HC gave relief to rebel MLAs, the Speaker moved the Supreme Court, saying that he had the right to act against the rebel MLAs and the court can intervene only after action by the Speaker was not just. However, SC rejected the arguments.

Experts believe that since the Congress has not got any respite from either HC or SC, it now wants to conduct floor tests and issue a whip to all MLAs and if rebel leaders don’t come they will face disqualification. It is in the backdrop, that CM Ashok Gehlot wants an assembly session as soon as possible, and alleges that the Governor is delaying the process on one pretext or another.