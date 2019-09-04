Listen to Manmohan Singh on economic slowdown: Shiv Sena tells BJP

Uddhav Thackeray’s party Shiv Sena has asked the BJP to listen to Manmohan Singh’s views on the economic slowdown.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) key ally Shiv Sena has asked the Modi government to pay heed to former PM Manmohan Singh’s views on the state of Indian economy right now and not indulge in politics over the issue.

In an editorial published in party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Wednesday, the Uddhav Thackeray led party said that the economy is in doldrums and experts should be brought in to deal with the issue.

“National interest lies in listening to Manmohan Singh’s advice. There should be no politics around the economic slowdown. Kashmir and economic slowdown are two different issues. The economy is in doldrums,” the party said.

Stating that discussion should take place on the matter, the Shiv Sena noted that Manmohan Singh’s views are important on the topic. “A sane man like Manmohan has said that no politics should be played around this slowdown. We should take the help of experts and overcome it. It is time we heard his advice,” the editorial said.

The Shiv Sena’s advise for the BJP comes after the saffron party dismissed Manmohan Singh’s criticism over the handling of the economy. The BJP had said that India could not achieve the desired growth under Manmohan Singh as he was used as a “puppet” by some to promote corruption and nepotism in the 10 years of the UPA.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters that Indian economy is doing “quite well” despite a global slowdown. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government does not subscribe to Manmohan Singh’s analysis as India has now become the world’s fifth largest economy from 11th during his time.

Earlier on Sunday, Manmohan Singh had released a video in which he had expressed serious concerns over the current state of Indian economy. He had had said the state of economy was deeply worrying and termed it man-made crisis.

Blaming Modi government’s policies for the economic slowdown, he had said, “India has the potential to grow at a much faster rate, but the all-round mismanagement by the Modi government has resulted in this slowdown.” He had also blamed the Modi government’s decision of demonetisation and a hastily implemented GST for the downfall in the growth rate.

According to the Central Statistical Office (CSO) data, the GDP in the first quarter (April-June quarter of FY 2019-20) grew at a rate of 5%, a six-year low. The economy grew at a rate of 7.8% in the corresponding period last year.